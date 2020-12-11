2 teen boys shot on Detroit's east side

Detroit — Police say two teenage boys were shot on the street Thursday night on Detroit's east side.

The shooting took place about 7:25 p.m. on the 19300 block of Rogge, said Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department. That's north of Seven Mile and east of Van Dyke.

Police say a person in the area heard gunfire outside. After it stopped, they went outside and found the two boys, 15 and 17 years old. Both had been shot.

Medics transported them to the hospital. The 15-year-old was listed in stable condition. The 17-year-old was listed in temporary serious condition.

Police do not have a suspect description to offer.