Detroit man charged in fatal crash beat gun charge in October

Detroit — A 20-year-old Detroit man facing 10 charges in a late-April double-fatal single-vehicle car crash is in now in the midst of his third felony case this year, court records show.

On the night of Wednesday, April 29, about 11 p.m., a 2003 Chevy Tahoe was headed north on St. Mary's, near Pembroke, when the driver lost control and hit a tree. That's on Detroit's west side, south of Eight Mile, west of Greenfield.

Of the five people inside the SUV, a man and one woman died. Two other passengers were injured.

April:Police: 2 killed, 3 injured after car hits tree on Detroit's west side

And now, eight months later, the man suspected of driving the Tahoe that night stands charged.

David Hedwood Jr. faces 10 felonies in the crash: two counts each of reckless driving causing death and driving on a suspended license causing death, and three counts each of driving on a suspended license causing serious injury and reckless driving causing serious impairment.

Hedwood was arraigned twice on Thursday at Detroit's 36th District Court, in separate cases.

In the driving case, he was given a $50,000 bond. His probable cause conference will be held Dec. 21.

And in a carrying concealed weapons case owing to his arrest Tuesday, Hedwood was arraigned by 36th District Court Magistrate Joseph Boyer, who gave him a $2,000 personal bond. Those only need to be paid when a person doesn't show up to court dates.

Even if Hedwood posts bond in the driving case, he would have to wear a GPS tether. A term of the personal bond in the gun case is that he cannot possess firearms.

Hedwood's previous felony case this year owed to another carrying a concealed weapon arrest in June, court records show. Hedwood was given a $10,000 personal bond in that case.

But on Oct. 1, at his preliminary examination, the complaining witness never showed up, so the state moved to dismiss the case.

Thus far in 2020, 966 people have died in car crashes in Michigan, according to state police data. That's 59 more than this time last year.

In 2019, there were 902 fatal crash events in Michigan, according to state police data. Just more than 49% of them were single-vehicle crashes.