DSO concert canceled over musician's COVID-19 contact

Detroit — The Detroit Symphony Orchestra has canceled a "digital concert" planned for Friday night after an orchestra member "came in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19," officials said in a release.

The concert was to feature DSO Music Director Jader Bignamini conducting Beethoven symphonies.

"DSO is exploring several options to move tonight’s program to next week, along with the orchestra’s annual Home for the Holidays program," a DSO press release said Friday.

Announcements about the rescheduling will be posted on dso.org and social media. Anyone with questions may contact DSO Box Office at digitaltickets@dso.org or (313) 576-5111, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.