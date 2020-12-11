Suspect sought in fatal shooting on Morang in Detroit

Police are working to find a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man Thursday night on Detroit's east side.

The victim was walking in the 11000 block of Morang at about 8:40 p.m. when "an unknown suspect approached him and shot him then ran north on Nottingham," investigators said in a statement.

Medics transported the 49-year-old man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Michigan State Police searching for a suspect with K-9 units were unable to locate the person, described as about 6 feet tall and wearing black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.