Coronavirus can't stop Corktown church's 5-decade Christmas party for kids

The organizers at Most Holy Trinity Parish in Corktown knew that the annual Christmas party for the neighborhood's children would be more essential than ever.

But with a pandemic preventing gatherings, the question remained how could they get the kids their gifts and preserve the spirit of the event.

The answer: A drive-thru Christmas.

On Saturday, more than 200 children came through the parking lot to pick up presents and get a greeting from a holly, jolly Santa, portrayed by Andrew Cracchiolo, of Grosse Pointe Woods, a longtime supporter of the church. A living nativity scene kept the joy up even as the rain poured on the numerous volunteers.

Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Corktown has hosted the annual holiday party for children in the community, some of the most in need in the city, for 58 years.

Trinity’s devotion to the poor and downtrodden dates as far back as the early 1830s when the church’s first parish priest, Martin Kundig, a member of the Swiss Papal Guard, came to Detroit in 1833 and opened up the Cabrini clinic to treat the cholera epidemic. In recognition, Kundig was named Wayne County’s first “Superintendent of the Poor.”

In Kundig’s stead, Monsignor Clement Kern, who was a beloved pastor for three decades, devoted himself to helping poor Mexicans, Southern Blacks, Puerto Ricans and Maltese immigrants who followed the Irish from Cork. His compassion was legendary, endearing himself across all divides from gamblers and hookers to the wealthy and powerful. Kern was also Kohler’s spiritual adviser and mentor.

From Kern’s 2:30 a.m. “Printers Mass,” for all the newspaper employees of the Detroit Free Press and The Detroit News who worked in close proximity and thus could walk to mass after the presses were running, to Kern’s initiating some of the country’s first AA meetings in the ’40s for big auto execs and politicians who wanted anonymity (the membership later grew to 1,000); to Kern’s close relationship with blue collar workers.

The Christmas party was started by Kern in the ’60s when he tapped Leo Derderian, former owner of the Anchor Bar; Bob Popa, former press secretary for Mayor Coleman Young, and his wife Phyllis; Judge Vince Brennan; and Doc Greene, then a Detroit News columnist. He told them he had kids in the parish whose parents could not afford to buy them shoes, much less presents.

Every year, each child visits Santa and then receives a bag of gifts that include a stuffed animal, a toy, underclothes, socks and a jacket with a hat and gloves.

For many of these children they are the only Christmas gifts they receive. The coronavirus has made this even more significant since many of the parents are out of work or underemployed.

Susana Perez, 38, of southwest Detroit, was able to get coats for her paternal twins, Kimberly and Abraham Davila, 10, and her eight and six-year-old children.

“I’m grateful and happy that I had that opportunity,” Perez said through her step-daughter, who translated from Spanish. “They were really, really excited.”

To donate for next year's party: You can make a donation online or send a check to the parish office marked Children’s Christmas Party, 1050 Porter Street, Detroit, MI 48226.

