A Saturday with 4 shootings leaves 2 dead, 'Sweet 16' ruined

Police are investigating four separate shootings from Saturday with one resulting in a "Sweet 16" birthday party becoming a crime scene and another leaving two men dead.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday at the Hawthorn Suites in Troy, police said five rounds were shot in a hotel room through a glass sliding door.

Four teens from Roseville and Detroit were in the room celebrating a birthday when the shooting happened, though no one was injured.

Police said two suspects, both described as 18 to 22-years-old and of medium height and medium build were seen running from the hotel. One of the suspects was wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt. The K-9 unit was used to track the suspects and led police to a post office on Livernois south of Big Beaver Road, where officials believe the suspects left in a car.

Just hours later around 10 a.m. two men were found inside of a house on 19000 block of Heyden St. on Detroit's west side with gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced both men dead.

A 43-year-old man was also shot near 14th and Davidson around 5 a.m. Police said a dark Ford Fusion drove by the man and shot at him multiple times. The man was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

On the 14800 block of Cheyenne in Detroit, a 55-year-old man and a witness were standing outside when three to four suspects wearing black masks got out of a vehicle. The man and the witness began to run and the suspects started shooting, hitting the 55-year-old once.

The suspects then got into the man's black 2010 Chrysler Town and Country and drove off. The man was listed in stable condition at the hospital.