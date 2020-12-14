Three shooters wound man, 21, outside restaurant on Detroit's east side

Detroit — Police say a 21-year-old man was wounded after three men shot him early Sunday afternoon outside an east side restaurant.

The shooting took place about 1:45 p.m. Sunday outside a diner on the 19400 block of Conant, north of Seven Mile.

The victim had exited the diner and was getting to his vehicle when three men approached and fired shots, police said.

Medics transported him to a hospital and he was listed in stable condition.

Police have no description to offer for the three shooters.