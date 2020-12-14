3rd man, 20, charged in slaying of man, 19, in Detroit

Detroit — A 20-year-old man is the third to face charges in the Oct. 18 shooting death of 19-year-old Martez Woods on Detroit's east side.

Djuan Powell, 20, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm in the Oct. 18 shooting.

On that Sunday night, at about 7:15 p.m. on Morang, south of Seven Mile, police say a 19-year-old man was in a fight with "multiple" other men when one of them shot him.

Two other men, Raynard Thomas, 19, and Deterrio Williams, 19, were charged in Woods' death in October.

Thomas was charged with second-degree murder and remains jailed on a $2.5 million bond. COVID issues caused his preliminary examination to be delayed.

Though he's been jailed since the week of the shooting, his preliminary exam won't happen until Dec. 21, before Judge Roberta Archer.

Williams faces the same charges Powell does: first-degree murder and felony firearm.

Like Powell, he was also denied bond and, like Thomas, COVID has delayed his case. Williams' preliminary examination is also on Dec. 21 before Archer.

Powell is due in court on Dec. 23 for his probable cause conference.

Maria Miller, spokeswoman for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, said the cases will be combined.