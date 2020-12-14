MSP: Alcohol, speed contributed to I-94 crash that left 3 dead

Detroit — A two-vehicle crash early Monday morning on eastbound Interstate 94 killed everyone involved, officials said.

A Chevrolet Camaro rear ended a Mercury SUV traveling the same direction at EB I-94 and Outer Drive at about 1:50 a.m. Monday, Michigan State Police said in a release on Twitter. The Camaro was being driven by a 39-year-old man with a 38-year-old woman in the passenger's seat, and the SUV was driven by a 61-year-old man.

All three were transported to Ascension St. John Hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to the release.

Police said excessive speed and alcohol use were both contributing factors in the crash. During their preliminary investigation, troopers found the Camaro was driving at a high rate of speed when it struck the SUV.

The freeway remained closed at the Chalmers/Outer Drive exit until 4:55 a.m.

Autopsies have been scheduled and the incident remains under investigation, a state police spokesman said.