City, police officials to discuss Detroit mental health initiative

Detroit — City and police officials are scheduled Monday to unveil an initiative aimed at addressing what Detroit's top cop describes as one of the biggest challenges facing law enforcement: dealing with the mentally ill.

A 1 p.m. press conference has been scheduled at Public Safety Headquarters "to announce a groundbreaking new partnership that will bring additional behavioral health support to police officers, 911 call takers and homeless outreach workers when they encounter citizens experiencing mental health challenges," according to a city press release.

The initiative "will create more positive outcomes and offer those in distress an appropriate response and connections to support services," the release said.

Mayor Mike Duggan, police Chief James Craig and Willie Brooks, president of the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, are scheduled to appear at Monday's briefing.

Craig has been a vocal critic of the lack of resources for the mentally ill, which he says puts his officers and the public in danger. There have been several incidents recently in which Craig has decried what he calls the "broken mental health system."

Recent incidents involving people with mental illness include:

Michael Moza of southwest Detroit, who was killed in a November shootout with Detroit police officers after leading them on a high-speed chase across the city. Family members said Moza had begged a doctor to give him mental health treatment before the incident. "This is yet another example of the broken mental health system," Craig said at a press conference the day after the incident. "When is this going to stop?"

In October, police fatally shot a 42-year-old man whom Craig said was suffering from mental illness, after the man held his girlfriend hostage inside a house on Detroit's east side. The standoff lasted several hours before a police sniper shot the man, who later died in a hospital.

Darrien Walker, 28, was killed by police in July, after he reportedly chased officers with a sword and dagger. A few weeks earlier, Walker was arrested as a barricaded gunman and sent to a hospital for mental health treatment — only to be released the next day, police said.

“I’ve seen this play out too many times,” Craig told The News in 2018. “There will be some type of disturbance, where we have to go in and stabilize the situation. Because the officers are dealing with a mentally ill person, the situation often gets escalated, and someone gets hurt or killed."

Check back at www.detroitnews.com for updates.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN