Detroit police: Man shoots woman, her mother, surrenders at gas station

Detroit — A 49-year-old man surrendered himself to police at a Detroit gas station early Monday morning just hours after allegedly shooting a woman and her mother during an argument, police said.

The shooting took place about 2:50 a.m. on the 16800 block of Normandy. That's south of McNichols and east of Livernois.

Police say a man and a 43-year-old woman argued, then fought. The woman's mother, 64, was there. She intervened, and then tried to call 911.

That's when the man allegedly pulled a gun and shot both women, before fleeing.

Medics transported both women to a hospital. The daughter was listed in critical condition, and the mother in stable condition.

Police say the suspect surrendered at about 5 a.m. at a gas station at Schoolcraft and Wyoming. That's four miles south and west of the shooting scene.

The suspect is jailed at Detroit Detention Center, pending charges.