Police: 2 southwest Detroit shooting victims arrive separately to hospital

Detroit — Police are working to piece together the details of a double shooting Monday night in southwest Detroit whose victims arrived separately to the hospital.

The shooting took place about 10 p.m. on the 2200 block of Junction, said Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department. That's north of Vernor Highway.

Police say that a 20-year-old man got into a black SUV.

Gunfire was heard, and then the victim got out, wounded. The victim was privately conveyed to a hospital, and was listed in critical condition.

A time later, a 17-year-old male showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. He told police investigators he had been shot at the same place, on Junction. He is listed in stable condition.

Police did not offer a detailed description of the SUV or the people inside. The relationship between the two victims is not immediately clear, police said.