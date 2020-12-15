String of Ohio vehicle thefts, including cop car, high-speed chase end in Lincoln Park

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office in Ohio is on the lookout for a woman who ended up in the Detroit area Saturday, they believe, after traveling at high speeds and crashing and stealing a couple of vehicles, including a police car.

On Saturday afternoon, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol spotted a vehicle traveling 145 miles per hour on Ohio's Route 2, a busy highway that runs near Lake Erie from Toledo to Cleveland. They did not pursue the vehicle.

A short time later, a deputy from the Sheriff's Office spotted the speeding vehicle and tried to get it to pull over.

The vehicle crashed, said Brad York, chief deputy of the Ottawa sheriff's office. Two women were inside.

When the passenger, 21, cried out in pain, the deputy gave aid. That's when the driver allegedly got into the police car and took off, police said.

She crashed the police car in a ditch, causing about $1,400 in front-end damage, York said.

A passerby stopped when he saw the patrol car crashed. York said the man is the son of a past jail administrator for the sheriff's office.

A woman screamed that an officer had been hurt, and he went to check that out.

But there was no officer. The woman got into the man's truck, a 1999 Dodge Ram, and took off.

The Ram crashed in Lincoln Park, a downriver suburb of Wayne County. York said it has been impounded and police plan to retrieve it Tuesday.

The passenger gave little information in an interview with police on Monday, York said.