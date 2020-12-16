4 detained after police chase, barricaded standoff in east Detroit

An investigation into a Detroit slaying led to a police pursuit, a barricaded situation and four people taken into custody Wednesday, investigators said.

Authorities had been seeking suspects in the death of a 54-year-old man Tuesday, who was shot multiple times with a high-powered rifle. Officers working on the city's northeast side spotted a vehicle that homicide investigators believed was involved in the incident and attempted a traffic stop, police told reporters.

A young man jumped out with what appeared to be a rifle and fled, police said.

After a chase, officers learned the man had run into a home in the 14000 block of Wilshire. He refused to come out, and a barricaded gunman situation was declared at about 2 p.m., Detroit police Cmdr. Darin Szilagy said.

Officers from the Ninth and Fifth precincts and special response team surrounded the house and contacted the people inside. Four men, all under 25, eventually left and were detained, Szilagy said.

Police believe one of the people is a suspect in the slaying but are "going to be looking at these suspects, determining who’s involved, who had the gun and if we can lead that back to the case," the commander said. A search warrant was obtained to check for evidence at the home.

Szilagy said the incident was the city's 34th barricaded gunman in Detroit this year, compared to 22 in 2019.