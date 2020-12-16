East side shooting leaves Detroit man, 18, in temporary serious condition

An 18-year-old Detroit man is in temporary serious condition after being shot Tuesday, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was dropped off at about 7:20 p.m. at a party at a residence in the 6300 block of Farmbrook near Interstate 94 and Moross on the city's east side when a fight broke out.

He told police he heard gunshots and then realized he had been struck by a round.

Police took the victim to a hospital to be treated.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Investigative Unit of the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at (313) 596-5540 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

