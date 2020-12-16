State police probe possible shooting on I-96 near the Southfield Fwy.

Michigan State Police are investigating a possible freeway shooting Tuesday in which a man was wounded, officials said.

The victim is in stable condition at a hospital.

Troopers were called at about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday to a location on eastbound Interstate 96 east of the Southfield Freeway for a reported shooting. They found Detroit Fire Department paramedics treating the driver of a Nissan parked on the left shoulder of the freeway. The man had been shot in the leg, officials said.

The victim told troopers he heard gunshots after he entered the freeway from the Southfield Freeway or Greenfield Road. He told troopers he wasn't sure of the location.

Police said they are working to determine where the shooting happened and the circumstances around it.

