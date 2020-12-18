2 fatally shot on Detroit's north side, police say

The Detroit News

Detroit police are investigating a double fatal shooting on the city's north side.

The incident was reported about 3:50 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Lantz, near John R, said Officer Holly Lance, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

Other details, including the identity of the victims and the circumstances, were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.