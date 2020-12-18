Detroit police seek tips in shootings on east, west sides

Detroit police are investigating a pair of shootings reported Thursday on the city's east and west sides that left two people wounded.

In one incident, a 58-year-old man was walking outside near Elmdale and Chalmers between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. "when two unknown white males approached him in an unknown vehicle" and opened fire, police said in a statement.

The victim was hospitalized in temporary serious condition, according to the release.

About 2:30 p.m., a 43-year-old man was riding in a GMC Acadia near Winthrop and Clarita when the driver "made a comment to two unknown males walking," police said. "After the comment was made, multiple gunshots were fired into the vehicle."

The passenger realized he was shot and the driver drove him to a hospital. The victim was listed in stable condition.

A description of the suspects was not released Friday.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-5540 or the Eighth Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-5840.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.