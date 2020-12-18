Man robs, sexually assaults two women in Detroit dollar store

Detroit — Police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed two female employees at a dollar store last month before sexually assaulting them.

The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30 in the 20400 block of Van Dyke, according to a Detroit police press release that was issued Friday.

"The male suspect walked into the local dollar store, approached the counter and acted as though he was going to purchase a product," the release said. "The suspect then produced a weapon and forced the two female employees ... into the office and demanded money from the safe and register tills.

"After receiving the money, the suspect sexually assaulted the victims," police said.

The victims, 56 and 43, were able to escape, and the man ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Police described him as African American, between 5'5-5'9 tall, and he wore a black top with a blue polo zip up hoodie, blue khaki pants that are similar to uniform pants, and bright white shoes.

The getaway vehicle was described as a silver 2006-2013 Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows, a rear spoiler and pinstripes on the driver's side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Sex Crimes Unit at (313) 596-1950 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

