$2,500 reward set for tips in November fatal shooting in Detroit

Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Friday announced a $2,500 reward for tips in a fatal shooting last month on Detroit's west side.

City police have said the incident was reported about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in the 22000 block of Kessler.

Crime Stoppers reported the victim, identified as Albert Ellison, was found dead in a home there, near Lahser and Lamphere roads.

The 46-year-old had been shot multiple times, investigators said.

Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.