60-year-old killed in three-vehicle crash in Detroit

Detroit — A 60-year old man died Sunday in a three-vehicle accident near Cass and Grand River on Sunday, Detroit police said.

At about 5:30 p.m., a Jeep Wrangler, Dodge Ram and Buick collided in the intersection, police said. The driver of the Buick had to be extracted from his vehicle by emergency responders. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 13-year-old male was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he was in stable condition.

Two other drivers did not report any injuries. No other information was provided on the 60-year-old who died.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit police Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.