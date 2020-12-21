3 men shot at party on Detroit's east side

Detroit — Three men were shot late Sunday night at a party on Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting took place about 11:40 p.m. on the 19600 block of Charest, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's south of East Outer Drive, and east of Conant.

Police say someone entered the home and started firing shots. No description of the shooter was immediately offered.

Three people were wounded. A 23-year-old and a 21-year-old were left in critical condition. A second 21-year-old man was left in temporary serious condition.

Police transported the first two victims to a hospital in their scout cars. The third victim was privately conveyed to a hospital.