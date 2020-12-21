Detroit police seek tips to locate double homicide suspect

Detroit — Police are asking for the community's eyes and ears and to speak out as they seek a man accused in a shooting Friday that killed two women on Detroit's west side.

At about 3:50 p.m. Friday, on the 400 block of Lantz — south of State Fair, west of John R — an 18-year-old man was part of an argument involving "multiple individuals," police said.

During the confrontation, police say the man pulled out a long gun and fired it, shooting two women, ages 18 and 21.

Both women died at the scene.

The man fled with gun in hand.

Police say the man is 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a large build and an afro. They released a picture of him, but not his name, and have described him as "known."

Police ask that tipsters call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP and share what they know.