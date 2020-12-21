Southfield woman faces charges for stealing packages off Detroit porches

She could be described as the Grinch driving a stolen Range Rover.

Detroit police say they have arrested a 33-year-old Southfield woman who they believe to be the person on porch videos quickly dashing up to Detroit porches and swiping packages, many of them containing holiday gifts.

The woman was allegedly driving a stolen 2006 Range Rover to carry out her alleged crimes. She had packages with her and some credit cards belonging to other people, said police at a news conference Sunday announcing the arrest.

"It appears that this individual had done this at a number of locations," said Detroit Police Department Capt. Michael Chambers.

Police say the woman was arrested around 6:20 p.m. Saturday in Detroit on Joy Road and Meyers. She was arrested during a traffic stop, said police. A be-on-the-lookout had been posted about the car and the woman as police investigated complaint. She was taken into custody without incident.