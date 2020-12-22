3 people shot at 3 separate scenes on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police are investigating three separate shootings overnight on Detroit's west side.

At about 4:20 a.m., a 28-year-old man was shot on the 15300 block of Freeland, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's just north of Fenkell, west of Schaefer.

Police say the victim was inside the building when someone entered it and fired shots.

Medics transported the man to a hospital, and he was listed in temporary serious condition.

Police offered no description of the shooter.

Four hours earlier, about 12:30 a.m., on the 14100 block of Greenfield, north of Schoolcraft, a 25-year-old man was carjacked and shot outside a liquor store.

Police say two armed people approached the man. He fought with one but the other shot him, and the pair took off in his silver 2005 Chevy Equinox.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital, and he was listed in stable condition.

Police offered no description of the two armed men.

Two hours prior, about 10:40 p.m., a 28-year-old man was wounded when bullets were fired into his home from the street on the 19700 block of Glastonbury. That's north of Seven Mile and west of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say multiple shots were fired from a long gun, but have no description of the shooter. Officers on the scene applied a tourniquet before medics transported the victim to a hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition.