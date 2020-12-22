4 hurt in west Detroit shootings, carjackings; suspects sought

Detroit police are seeking tips to find suspects in two carjackings and a string of shootings on the city's west side this week that left four people injured.

At about 6:10 p.m. Monday, an 82-year-old man was in his driveway on the 9300 block of Fielding in a blue 2004 Mercury Monterey minivan when two males believed to be in their 20s "approached his vehicle, forced him out of it, then entered the vehicle and drove away," police said.

Nearly six hours later and four miles away, a driver in a silver 2005 Chevrolet Equinox was in a parking lot in the 14100 block of Greenfield talking to another man inside when that person "produced a handgun and demanded his belongings," police said in a statement.

"The victim struggled with the suspect and then at some point was forced out of his vehicle and allegedly assaulted by a second person," according to the release.

The suspects fled in the SUV. The 25-year-old ran for help then realized he was shot, police said. He was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday.

The first suspect was described as a man with a dark complexion, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10. The other was described as having a light complexion, 5-foot-11, with long hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2225 or the Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5840. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Three shootings also were reported in a 12-hour span between Monday and Tuesday.

In the first, a man was riding his bike in the 19700 block of Glastonbury at about 10:40 p.m. "when an unknown male suspect fired multiple shots into a black SUV" parked nearby, police said. "During the shooting, the victim was struck and the black SUV drove off."

Responding officers applied a tourniquet to the 28-year-old victim’s injury. Medics rushed him to a hospital, where he listed in temporary serious condition.

The suspect is described as a man between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall, with a medium build, last seen wearing a black vest, gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5840.

The second incident was reported about four miles away, around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday. A man was at a home in the 15300 block of Freeland "when a person driving a silver Dodge Durango fired multiple shots into the home then fled south on Freeland," investigators said.

The 28-year-old victim was left hospitalized in temporary serious condition. A description of a suspect was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5240 or Crime Stoppers.

Also on the west side, a man was outside his home in the 20400 block of Stoepel around 9:40 a.m. when someone in a Black Jeep Renegade pulled up and fired multiple shots, police said.

The 34-year-old victim was hospitalized in temporary serious condition.

The suspect fled south on Stoepel. He is described as in his 20s, with an afro, last seen carrying a handgun and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DPD Second Precinct at (313) 596-5240 or Crime Stoppers.