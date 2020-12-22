Detroit police seek suspect in west-side business break-in

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a break-in at a west-side business in Detroit.

On Nov. 30 about 10 a.m., an unknown suspect forced entry through the back of the business in the 14200 block of Tireman and stole a number of items. Police said this was the second time in three weeks that items were stolen during a break-in at the site.

The suspect was seen on video carrying items and placing them into the trunk of a white four-door sedan at the rear of the business, according to a release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspect's whereabouts to call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at (313) 596-5240, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.