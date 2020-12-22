Duggan to outline Detroit's first COVID-19 vaccine deployment plan

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to announce Tuesday the city's strategy for deploying the first round of COVID-19 vaccines for frontline workers and residents at long-term care facilities.

The city received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine on Monday. It's unclear how many doses were allocated to the city. Michigan health officials said they expect to receive 120,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccines each of the next two weeks.

"We are expecting 60,450 doses of Pfizer and 60,450 of Moderna this week and next week," state health department spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin said Monday. "We had been provided larger allocation numbers a couple of weeks ago. However, we have said they were always subject to change."

The city's plan includes vaccinations for frontline health department staff, fire and emergency personnel, home health care workers and nursing home and assisted living staff.

Following the 1 p.m. press conference, Duggan, Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair and Wright Lassiter, president and CEO of Henry Ford Health System, will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Detroit Medical Center CEO Dr. Audrey Gregory and the city's medical adviser, Dr. Robert Dunne, will also be in attendance.

As of Saturday, the city hasrecorded 24,367 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,662 deaths.

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities account for more than 400 of the city's death toll.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_