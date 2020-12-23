SUBSCRIBE NOW
DETROIT

Boy, 15, claims he shot self accidentally, but no gun found

James David Dickson
The Detroit News
Detroit — A 15-year-old male who turned up at a Detroit hospital early Wednesday morning with a graze wound told police he shot himself accidentally.

The shooting, he said, took place about 1 a.m. in the area of Kelly and Morang.

The teen and others were walking, he told police at the hospital, when a gun went off and he was hit.

Medics transported him to the hospital, and he was listed in stable condition, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. 

Investigators have yet to recover the gun used in the shooting.

