Man, 31, charged in October slaying in Detroit's west side

Detroit — A 31-year-old man has been arrested, charged and denied bond in the Oct. 4 slaying of a 20-year-old man during an argument on Detroit's west side.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Michael Terry with first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of felony firearm, and one count of weapons possession as a felon.

About 6 p.m. Oct. 4, two men, 20 and 30, argued on the 9600 block of St. Mary's. That's north of West Chicago and east of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say that during the argument, the 30-year-old, who was just days from his 31st birthday, pulled out a gun and fired a shot, before fleeing.

At the time, police described the suspect, later identified as Terry, as "known."

Medics transported the victim to a hospital, but he was dead on arrival.

Terry's prior felony, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections, owed to a 2010 Oakland County plea deal for armed robbery. Terry was given a 2.25- to 20-year sentence, and served eight years before being discharged in May 2018.

Terry was arraigned Tuesday at Detroit's 36th District Court by Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath, who denied him bond. Terry has petitioned for a court-appointed attorney.

He's due back in court Jan. 5 for a probable cause conference and Jan. 11 for a preliminary examination, both before Judge Roberta Archer.