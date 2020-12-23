State police probe Tuesday shooting on EB I-96 at Greenfield in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating yet another report of a freeway shooting, officials said Wednesday.

The shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on a ramp of eastbound Interstate 96 and Greenfield, according to authorities.

Detroit police notified state police troopers about the shooting. They said the victim was driving a Dodge SUV and a round struck his vehicle when it was at the top of the ramp. The driver was not injured.

State police said the shooter's vehicle is described as a light-colored car with a young male driver. The vehicle was seen traveling south of Greenfield.

