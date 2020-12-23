Woman charged with stealing packages from Detroit porches

A woman described as the Grinch who stole packages off Detroit's front porches while driving a stolen vehicle has been charged, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday.

Sade S. Scott, 33, of Southfield is charged in connection with swiping packages from the porches of two Detroit homes.

Scott allegedly stole packages from a home in the 18940 block of Sorrento around 1:40 p.m. Saturday. She is accused of taking the contents out of the packages and discarding the box in the home's driveway.

The woman who owned the home reported the theft to Detroit police.

Shortly afterward, Scott allegedly went to the home in the 18410 block of Appoline at 2:20 p.m. and stole a package from the porch of a Detroit man. The resident contacted police to report the package stolen, according to the prosecutor's office.

Scott was identified as the suspect in the thefts Dec. 20 and placed under arrest following a traffic stop on Detroit's west side. She was charged with two counts of misdemeanor mail theft in each case.

Scott has been arraigned in 36th District Court and received a $1,500 bond. She is scheduled for a pretrial hearing Jan. 6 before Judge Lynise Bryant.

The woman was allegedly driving a stolen 2006 Range Rover as she allegedly committed the crimes. She had packages with her and some credit cards belonging to other people, police said at a news conference Sunday announcing the arrest.

"It appears that this individual had done this at a number of locations," said Detroit Police Department Capt. Michael Chambers.

Police say Scott was arrested during a traffic stop around 6:20 p.m. Saturday in Detroit on Joy Road and Meyers.

Most of the reports of the suspected porch thefts were from the city's 12th Precinct but the thief may have struck in other areas in and out of the city, added Chambers.