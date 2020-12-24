Police: Off-duty Detroit officer shoots suspect who rammed her vehicle, exchanged gunfire

A female Detroit police officer and a man were wounded in a shootout on Interstate 75 early Thursday while she was off duty, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the off-duty officer was traveling south of the freeway near Springwells in Southwest Detroit at about 12 a.m. when she was allegedly rear-ended by a black Ford F-150 pick up truck.

As she attempted to get away, the 34-year-old suspect followed her and rammed her vehicle, pinning it against a construction barrier wall.

Police said the suspect exited his truck and the two exchanged gunfire. Both the officer and the suspect were struck. The officer was grazed by a round while the suspect was hit.

After, the officer fled to the 7900 block of Olivet where she sought help, according to authorities. Medics took her to a hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police arrested the suspect and took him to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

