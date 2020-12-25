2 dead, 3 hurt in 4 shootings in Detroit on Christmas Eve, holiday

Detroit police are seeking tips in four shootings that left two people dead and three wounded across the city leading to the holiday.

At about 8:20 p.m. on Christmas Eve, officers were called to the 15800 block of Wildemere for a shooting. There, they found a man "inside an upper flat with multiple gunshot wounds to the body," investigators said in a statement.

Medics pronounced the victim, believed to be in his 30s, dead.

Police did not have a description of a suspect or details on what led to the incident.

In another case, a 22-year-old man was taken to a hospital after he reported being shot at about 1:20 a.m. Christmas Day. He died from his injuries.

"The circumstances and location of this incident are unknown at this time," police said Friday.

Anyone with information on either death is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Two other shootings were reported Thursday night.

A 53-year-old man had been arguing with another person at a gathering in the 11400 block of Rossiter around 10:50 p.m. before he retrieved a BB gun and pointed it at him, according to police.

The second man pulled out a handgun and fired a round, striking the 53-year-old and a woman nearby, police said.

The suspect, identified as a man in his 30s, fled the scene but surrendered shortly afterward without incident.

The victims were hospitalized. The 53-year-old man was listed in stable condition. The woman, 58, was in temporary serious condition, police said Friday.

At about 11:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, a driver was stopped at a traffic light near Grand River and St. Mary’s when a blue Dodge Charger pulled up beside him. A front seat passenger exited with a long gun and fired shots, striking him, police said.

The 40-year-old victim drove to Grand River and Hubbell and flagged down officers for assistance. His condition was not released Friday night.

The suspect is described as a man about 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a tan coat with fur around the hood.

The Dodge Charger appeared to have a bumblebee decal on the rear.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at (313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers.