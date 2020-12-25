3 sought in Christmas Day carjacking in Detroit

Detroit police are seeking tips to find three suspects with weapons accused of carjacking a man early Christmas Day on the city's west side.

The 30-year-old victim told investigators he pulled up to his home in the 19000 block of Ardmore at about 1 a.m. Friday in a rented 2020 Chevrolet Malibu "when three unknown armed suspects approached his vehicle, ordered him out of the car and onto the ground then went through his pockets," police said in a statement.

The suspects jumped into the rental car and drove off west on St. Martins, according to the release.

They were described as males armed with weapon. Police describe them as in their 20s, about 5-foot-9, wearing black face masks, hooded sweatshirts and blue jeans.

The Chevy Malibu is black with a large dent on top. Two cell phones, a computer and wallet were in the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Section at (313) 596-2555. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.