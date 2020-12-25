Two kids die, four hospitalized after fire blazes home on Detroit's east side

Detroit — Two children have died and a family is hospitalized after a fire blazed a home on the city's east side Friday morning, fire officials said.

A 4-year-old and 6-year-old were found in the front room of the scorched two-story home, Detroit Fire Cpt. Dave Fornell said.

Detroit firefighters were sent out to a call at 8:48 a.m. in the 2000 block of Helen Street near Eight Mile and Van Dyke.

When they arrived, they saw heavy fire coming out of the windows of the house, Fornell said.

They also saw a 30-year-old woman who jumped out of the second-floor window with a 3-year-old in her arms. They did not appear to be critically injured, Fornell said.

Two other children also made it out of the home, an 8-year-old girl with third-degree burns on her hands and face, and a 10-year-old boy who suffered smoke inhalation.

The three children were transferred to Children's Hospital. The eldest children are in critical condition, Fornell said.

"As we knocked the fire down, the woman told us two more children were inside," Fornell said. "We did a search and discovered a 4-year-old and 6-year-old we believe to be males in the front room.

The woman was taken to Detroit receiving hospital. Her condition is unknown.

"At this point, our investigators are out there working. We don't have an update on what caused it," he said.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_