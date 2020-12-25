Pedestrian fatally struck on Greenfield in Detroit

Detroit police are working to find a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian early on Christmas Eve on the city's west side.

The victim was crossing the street on Greenfield at Schoolcraft at about 12:20 a.m. when a vehicle traveling south struck him and continued driving, investigators said in a statement.

Medics responded and pronounced the pedestrian dead. He was described only as a man in his 40s.

Police did not have a description of the driver and vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at (313) 596-2280. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.