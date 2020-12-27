State troopers looking for police impersonator in Detroit

Michigan State Police are searching for a man who allegedly impersonated police over the weekend.

Police said they received reports of a man in an unmarked car who was identifying himself as a state trooper and making traffic stops in the area of I-96 and Davison in Detroit around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The man was wearing a black uniform and driving a black Dodge Charger with red and blue lights, police said.

"The (Michigan State Police) does not use unmarked cars to conduct traffic stops. We use patrol cars that have either a red overhead light or are blue without an overhead light," State Police wrote on a Twitter post.

Police advise those who are unsure of being stopped by an unmarked vehicle to slow down, turn on their hazard lights, drive to a public area and call 911 so a dispatcher can confirm the identity of the officer.