Driver hurt in crash with stolen car on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are searching for suspects accused of crashing into a driver with a stolen car then leaving the scene Monday on Detroit's west side.

A 30-year-old man was driving in a 2015 Dodge Journey near St. Mary's and Pembroke about 3:35 p.m. "when it collided in the intersection with a stolen black 2018 Dodge Charger," investigators said in a statement.

The occupants of the Charger fled before officers arrived, according to the release.

Medics took the other driver to a hospital. He was listed in critical condition Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.