Man, 22, denied bond in fatal shooting at 7 Mile skate sale

Detroit — A 22-year-old man faces eight felony charges, including first-degree murder, in a Christmas-week double shooting in Detroit during a transaction for skates.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Keyon Wilson-Ollis with eight felonies: first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of felony firearm, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and one count of fleeing and eluding police, fourth-degree.

Detroit police say that on Wednesday about 5:30 p.m. a 33-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman met a man on the 19000 block of West Seven Mile, west of the Southfield Freeway, "for the purchasing of skates."

But the man they were meeting instead pulled a gun and shot the two, police said. The male victim died.

Police arrested a suspect a short time later at Eight Mile and Woodward.

He was arraigned on Saturday at 34th District Court in Romulus and denied bond.

Wilson-Ollis is due in Detroit's 36th District Court for his probable cause conference on Jan. 6.