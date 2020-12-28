Police seek suspects in Detroit break-in and a shooting

Several suspects are sought in a break-in and a shooting reported Sunday and Monday on the city's north and west sides, Detroit police announced.

About 3:20 a.m. Monday, a white U-Haul truck backed into a business in the 15300 block of Eight Mile, "creating a hole, then three unknown males exited the vehicle wearing ski mask and gloves and entered the location," investigators said in a statement.

While inside, the group took several jars containing suspected marijuana and broke into an ATM, according to the release. They were last seen fleeing south on Brock.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at (313) 596-5940 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

About 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a man was walking in the 14500 block of Rutherford with a friend when a driver in an older model Buick pulled up and started questioning him, police said.

The two started arguing, "resulting in the suspect retrieving a weapon from his vehicle and firing multiple shots at the victim," police said.

The victim, identified as a 39-year-old man, was taken to a hospital. He was listed in temporary serious condition.

The suspect fled north on Rutherford. He is described as a bald man in his 60s, 5-foot-7, last seen wearing a green coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers.