Police: Woman assaulted, carjacked by man she met on dating site

Detroit Police Department officials are searching for two men wanted in connection to a carjacking and assault of a 24-year-old woman on the city’s west side after she allegedly agreed to meet up with one of them on a dating site.

A 24-year-old woman had gone to 20400 block of Northlawn about 11 p.m. Dec. 2 to meet a man she had connected with through a dating app, investigators said in a statement.

She picked up him and another man, then drove to Margareta and Meyers, where she was asked to park her 2012 Chrysler 200. The first man, who sat in the front passenger seat, "punched the victim in her face one time, then pushed her face against the glass window," according to the release.

He then instructed the other male — who was sitting in the backseat — to drag the victim out of the car.

The victim said the backseat passenger did as he was told and threw her on the ground, according to police. The victim then got up and ran away from the vehicle as one of the suspects threw her purse out of the window, and the other drove away her car.

Police recovered the car the following day, but the suspects still remain at large.

The first suspect, who met the victim through the dating app, is believed to be named Chris or Kenny.

The second has a possible name of Jamar and could be between 24 and 30.

A further description of either suspect was not released Monday night.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects' whereabouts are asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2555, or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.