3 wounded in 2 west Detroit drive-by shootings

Detroit police are working to find suspects in two drive-by shootings this week on the city's west side that left three people wounded.

About 5 p.m. Monday, a motorist and a passenger traveling in the 18000 block of Greenfield noticed a red Chevrolet Equinox following them, investigators said in a statement.

As the driver pulled the Ford Fusion into a driveway, someone in the Chevy fired multiple shots at the car, according to the release.

The passenger, identified as a 24-year-old woman, was struck. Medics took her to a hospital, where she was listed in serious condition, police reported.

The gunfire also hit a 30-year-old woman who had been heading south on Greenfield. She was hospitalized in temporary serious condition.

The Chevy fled with two men believed to be in their 20s inside. One was described as about 5-foot-5, 150 pounds, with a medium complexion and brown eyes. The other was described as 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, with a short afro and dark eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at (313) 596-5840. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

In a separate incident, a 33-year-old man was in the 13000 block of W. McNichols near Ward about 8:30 p.m. Monday "when an unknown vehicle drove by and an occupant inside began firing shots," striking him, police reported.

The victim suffered a single gunshot wound and was listed in stable condition at a hospital.

A description of a suspect was unavailable Tuesday night.

To share tips, call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at (313) 596-1240 or Crime Stoppers.