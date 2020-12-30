Man, 44, slain in Detroit shooting

Detroit — A 44-year-old man was slain in a shooting Tuesday night on Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. on the 4600 block of St. Antoine, said Bryan Warrick, a spokesman for Detroit Police Department, in a preliminary update. That's south of East Warren and west of Interstate 75.

Police say the circumstances aren't immediately clear.

They describe the shooter as a male in his 20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, with medium complexion, short hair and a goatee. He reportedly carried a handgun.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital, but he was dead on arrival.