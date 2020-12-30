Pedestrian critically injured in crash on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A man is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV early Wednesday morning on Detroit's west side, police said.

The crash took place about 2:05 a.m. at Dexter and Joy Road, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

Police say the victim was in the roadway, and police believe he may have been waiting for a bus.

After the crash, the 58-year-old male driver of a white 2009 Nissan SUV not only stopped at the scene, he positioned his car to block oncoming traffic so the victim wouldn't be hit again.

Medics transported the man from the scene to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.