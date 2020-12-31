SUBSCRIBE NOW
DETROIT

Detroit police investigate fatal shooting on Detroit's west side

Christine Ferretti
The Detroit News
Detroit — Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting on New Year's Eve on the city's west side.

Police said a man was found around 8:20 p.m. in the 13100 block of Griggs on the ground next to a silver 2004 Kia Optima. 

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, the department said in a news release. 

Police line tape.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident remain preliminary and under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.

