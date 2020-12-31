Detroit police investigate fatal shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting on New Year's Eve on the city's west side.

Police said a man was found around 8:20 p.m. in the 13100 block of Griggs on the ground next to a silver 2004 Kia Optima.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, the department said in a news release.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident remain preliminary and under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.