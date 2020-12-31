Detroit police investigate fatal shooting on Detroit's west side
Christine Ferretti
The Detroit News
Detroit — Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting on New Year's Eve on the city's west side.
Police said a man was found around 8:20 p.m. in the 13100 block of Griggs on the ground next to a silver 2004 Kia Optima.
Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, the department said in a news release.
Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident remain preliminary and under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.