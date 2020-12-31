Detroit police probing multi-vehicle crash that leaves 1 dead

The Detroit News

Detroit — Detroit police are seeking information into a multiple vehicle crash late Thursday that left at least one person dead.

The incident occurred at 10:40 p.m. near Michigan Avenue and 16th Street. The circumstances were being investigated, police said.

No other information was available Thursday night, including the number of vehicles involved and the number of injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.