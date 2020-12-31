Detroit police seek tips in fatal Christmas Eve hit-and-run

Detroit — Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a driver in a fatal Christmas Eve hit-and-run crash on Detroit's west side.

The fatal crash took place about 12:30 a.m. that Thursday in the area of Schoolcraft and Greenfield.

Christmas Eve:Pedestrian fatally struck on Greenfield in Detroit

Police say the victim, a 44-year-old man, was crossing the street when hit by a vehicle traveling south on Greenfield.

But rather than stop, police say the driver kept going south on Greenfield, taking a right onto Plymouth Road.

Police are looking for a blue sedan, and say it might be a Ford Fusion.

Police ask that people with information on the sedan and its driver call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP. Crime Stoppers tipsters remain anonymous.