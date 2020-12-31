Man shot in Detroit home, but won't talk to police

Detroit — A 52-year-old man was shot late Wednesday night in a home on Detroit's west side, but refused to cooperate when investigators tried to follow up, police said.

The shooting took place about 11:20 p.m. on the 14800 block of Birwood, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's south of Fenkell and west of Wyoming.

The victim was shot, and then medics transported him to a hospital, where he's listed in serious condition.

The victim told police he didn't know the shooter and refused to elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting, police said.