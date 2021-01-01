Bloody New Year in Detroit: 6 shot, 3 killed

Detroit — Less than 10 hours into the New Year, six people had been shot in Detroit, three fatally.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested in connection with Detroit's first recorded homicide of 2021, a 1:15 a.m. fatal shooting on the 18000 block of Griggs on the city's west side, according to police.

"The 31-year old male victim was shot during a physical altercation with the 27-year old female suspect," police said in a release. "Medics responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased."

About five minutes later, two men, ages 26 and 31, and a 27-year-old woman were leaving a gathering on the 18800 block of McNichols when "someone began shooting, and they were struck," police said.

The woman died, while the two men were listed in stable condition.

"The suspect is unknown at this time," police said. "The circumstances surrounding this incident are still being investigated."

A fight led to a nonfatal shooting at 1:40 a.m. on the 15300 block of Coyle on Detroit's west side, police said.

"The 31-year-old male victim heard a knock at the front door and upon opening it, a male suspect fired shots at him and striking him," police said. "Prior to this incident, the victim was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect."

The shooter, described as an African American male, 5-foot-8 to 6-feet with dreadlocks, drove away in a dark, older-model Chevy Trailblazer, police said.

In Friday's third recorded homicide, at about 9:20 a.m., an unknown male victim was found lying in the grass on the 19500 block of Troester on Detroit's east side. He sustained a gunshot wound to the body, police said.

Although the Detroit Police Department isn't expected to release final 2020 crime data until next week, homicides were expected to be up about 20% from the 273 killings recorded in 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department's Homicide Section at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800 SPEAK-UP (773-2587).